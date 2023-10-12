Attorney challenges La. law that punishes inmates for self-harming

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana’s law that punishes inmates for intentionally harming themselves is the target of a new federal lawsuit.

Prominent civil rights attorney William Most is challenging the felony “self-mutilation of a prisoner” law. He filed the lawsuit on behalf of his 44-year-old client, Joshua Folks.

Most wrote that Folks “has a mental illness that causes him to compulsively self-harm.” The lawsuit states Folks has lived with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia since his late teens.

According to the lawsuit, Folks was held in St. Mary Parish Jail for arrests in January and March of 2021.

After self-harming during his stay at the jail, Folks was charged with self-mutilation of a prisoner and taken to Angola, according to the lawsuit. Folks was held in Angola for 17 months, the lawsuit states.

Most wrote that Folks harmed himself at least three more times while he was in Angola.

Folks had already faced the felony charge once before - after an arrest in 2018. Most wrote that both charges were dismissed, “but nonetheless affected his criminal cases by extending the criminal proceedings and incentivizing plea agreements. Specifically, Mr. Folks pleaded guilty to other lesser charges as part of an agreement that secured dismissal of this potential felony charge.”

“There is no more obvious case of disability discrimination than when a person is punished for the fact of their disability. That is what happened here. Mr. Folks has an obvious and well-documented disability, which causes him to compulsively self-harm. Instead of accommodating him, Louisiana state employees ignored his needs—indeed, punished him for having any. The criminal statute, Mr. Folks’ treatment at the Jail, and his isolation at Angola are all of a piece: the state is seeking to punish away or hide away people like Mr. Folks. But federal law does not allow that,” Most wrote in the lawsuit.

The lawsuit explains that the crime of self-mutilation of a prisoner finds its roots in a scheme used by some inmates who hoped an injury would help them avoid prison work.

“The way it got into the Louisiana criminal code is troubling, to say the least. In the 1950s ′s, prisoners at Angola slashed their Achilles tendons so that prison officials could not force them to work, as a kind of protest to inhumane and exploitative conditions. Because the prison depended so much on the prisoners’ labor, the protest succeeded and the administration conceded some important reforms. But the state also took action to prevent prisoners from marshaling this kind of power in the future: in 1966, the Louisiana legislature amended the criminal code to add as a felony offense self-harm by a prisoner ‘when such injury results in permanent or temporary incapacity to perform work or duties’ in the prison,” Most wrote.

According to the lawsuit, lawmakers expanded the law’s reach by removing the condition that the injury must stop inmates from performing work.

The lawsuit goes further to allege that prison staff either ignored or neglected to properly treat Folks’ conditions.

Attorney Most has requested that a federal judge declare that the law violates the federal Americans with Disabilities Act and is unconstitutional. Most also request that the judge block the state from further charging Folks with the felony crime and award damages to Folks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.