Red Stick Farmers Market expanding to 4 Days a Week.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelli Rogers is the Project Manager for Geaux Get Healthy, a program under Baton Rouge’s Healthy City initiative. She works to help people, especially those living in areas without grocery stores, to have access to healthy foods, like fresh produce.

“People lack the transportation to get to those grocery stores and so we’re really working to create alternative pathways to accessing fresh food besides just brick and mortar grocery stores,” said Rogers.

One of those alternative pathways is local farmer’s markets.

“The direct connection with the farmer, the person that grew that food in their field,” said Darlene Adams Rowland. “You get to ask questions, pick up recipes and just learn more about Louisiana’s local food system.”

Rowland is the Executive Director of the Big River Economic and Agricultural Development Alliance (BREADA), they host two, Red Stick Farmers Markets a week, year-round to connect more than 40 local farmers to people across the community.

“Our mission as an organization is for farmers to have a sustainable livelihood in this really feeds into our mission of not only supporting small farmers but connecting our community with fresh food,” said Adams Rowland.

Now, they’re hosting four markets a week across the city; providing more than 60,000 people living in low-access communities access to fresh foods.

“Those expanded markets really make that food more accessible to everybody no matter what neighborhood you live in,” said Rogers.

Something Rogers believes is crucial to having a better quality of life.

“That we’re all working together to provide food that really contributes to people’s health and how they live healthy, active lives is so important,” said Rogers.

The first Fall Red Stick Farmers Market is kicking off Tuesday, October 17th at the Main Library from 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday’s Market will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the ExxonMobil YMCA.

Thursday’s Market will be 8 a.m. to noon at Pennington Biomedical Research Center.

Saturday’s Market will be 8 a.m. to noon Downtown on 5th and Main Streets.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.