Rain likely today then another prolonged dry out

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is likely today as an area of low pressure with embedded tropical moisture passes just to our south.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 11 (WAFB)

Light to moderate rain will continue to spread across the local area through the day leading to persistent showers at times.

Rain amounts remain manageable as we only see pockets of heavy rain mainly south of Baton Rouge. 1-2″ of rain will be possible for areas south of the I-10 corridor. 0.5″-1.0″ totals can be expected along the interstate corridor. Amounts less than 0.5″ will be received for areas north of the I-12/10 corridor.

Dry air will work in behind the low as it exits the area tonight. We keep Thursday dry with a big time warm up. Highs go from the upper 60°s today to the low to mid 80°s Thursday thanks to more sunshine and no rain. Highs will continue to climb into Friday reaching the upper 80°s. We thankfully put a halt to our inevitable climb towards 90° thanks to a cold front that pushes through the area early Saturday.

This cold front will deliver a gradual cool down through the weekend and into next week. We’ll once again see lows in the 40°s (Tuesday and Wednesday) and highs only in the 70°s (Sunday - Wednesday). A slow warm up is forecast to take place by the second half of next week.

