Pedestrian-involved crash leaves 1 in critical condition, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A person was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning, Oct. 11, according to emergency officials.

Officials said emergency responders took the pedestrian who was struck to the hospital in critical condition.

It happened in the 9000 block of Plank Road just before 7 a.m.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.