More details released in Sunday night shooting at Gonzales park

Multiple injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

The following is a news release from Gonzales Police Department:

GONZAES, La. (WAFB) - On the evening of Sunday, Oct 8, shortly after 9 p.m. Gonzales Police Officers were dispatched to multiple shots fired with multiple victims being hit at Carver Park off of Tobey St in Gonzales.

As a direct result of the incident at Carver Park, Investigators as of Wednesday morning have accomplished the following:

  • Conducted 14 interviews from parties of both side of this altercation.
  • Executed 13 search warrants
  • Recovered 4 firearms

There is currently no video surveillance of the altercation to assist investigators or release to public. There was in excess of 70 rounds fired during the altercation with three separate vehicles which were occupied and present, all receiving numerous projectile impacts.

7 participants in this encounter were initially hospitalized, 4 of which have been released, while 3 still remain in the hospital with significant injuries.

The initial reported death is still the only one, with the three that are still hospitalized having life altering injuries.

An abundance of physical evidence has been collected in this case. This evidence requires forensic examination to assist investigators in developing a prosecutable case. Persons of interest have been developed and we fully anticipate being capable of making numerous arrests associated with this altercation

Given this size and scope of this incident, methodical examination of the case’s numerous facets, which are being compared to the recovered physical evidence, is required. Chief Jackson stated that, “Gonzales Investigators will not rush to make arrests until we have provided the District Attorney with the best prosecutable case, ensuring the responsible parties for this event can and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

ORIGINAL

GONZAES, La. (WAFB) - Multiple people were injured in a shooting in Gonzales on Sunday, October 8, and one person died in a car crash following the shooting.

According to the Gonzales Police Department, the entire incident unfolded shortly after 9 p.m. at Carver Park off of Tobey Street in Gonzales.

Police said there were four gunshot victims. A crash following the shooting also left two injured and one person dead, police added. The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

The crash happened as several people were attempting to leave the scene of the shooting, according to the Gonzales Police Department.

Authorities said that a large number of casings were discovered at the scene of the shooting, indicating that multiple weapons were used.

The Gonzales Police Department is still actively investigating. Anyone with information that can help with the investigation is asked to contact police by calling the number (225) 647-9583 or the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

