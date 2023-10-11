LSP announces new changes within the agency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - With several federal investigations looming over Louisiana State Police Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis asked The Bowman Group, a 3rd party police practices expert agency, to come in and make assessments on what the agency does well and what it could improve.

“Our desire to collaborate with The Bowman Group for this assessment was simply born out of the need to take a long hard objective look at our agency,” said Col. Lamar Davis.

For nearly two years The Bowman Group analyzed state troopers. Some of the changes the agency will take on include no more chokeholds or use of weapons on the head unless deadly force is authorized, more oversight on circumstances where force is used, as well as more mental and emotional resources for officers.

“We identified that the Louisiana state police was very capable of being a premier public safety agency but really lacked the ability to truly guard the public’s trust,” said President of the Bowman Group Dr. Brad Bowman.

The 3rd party says in their review LSP needs to improve its data collection to accommodate a centralized database.

“There is an extreme need to really modernize the data and technology of Louisiana state police statewide,” said Project Leader Dr. Ashley Burns.

Different recruiting strategies were also included, such as making their ranks more diverse. Almost like a diversity, equity, and inclusion office you would see in many companies these days. But a big part of the nearly 300-page report is early intervention, calling for more resources for mental health for troopers and identifying PTSD. All in the hopes to find a trooper who might be having a tough time and get them help before they hurt themselves or someone else.

Col. Davis finished by saying they’ve just had their last academy class that was fully integrated with this new model.

