JACQUES TALK: Tommy Hodson

It’s LSU – Auburn week, so who better to visit with than the man who fired the game-winning touchdown in The Earthquake Game 35 years ago.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Former LSU star Tommy Hodson was one of the most prolific passers in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Hodson was chosen All-SEC for four years in a row by at least one of the major wire services.

Former LSU star Tommy Hodson was one of the most prolific passers in the history of the Southeastern Conference. Hodson was chosen All-SEC for four years in a row by at least one of the major wire services.

He passed for 9,115 yards in his career, becoming the first 9,000-yard passer in SEC history. He became the first player in SEC history to throw for over 2,000 yards in four straight seasons, passing for over 200 or more yards 26 times.

