Interstate re-opens after crews remove jackknifed 18-wheeler

I-10/I-12 split
I-10/I-12 split(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A jackknifed 18-wheeler blocked traffic on the interstate for over two hours Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 11, before crews were able to remove it.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the 18-wheeler jackknifed around noon on I-12 East near the I-10/I-12 split.

The La. Department of Transportation and Development announced the interstate had re-opened in that area just before 2:30 p.m.

One of the fuel tanks on the truck was damaged and leaked diesel fuel onto the road, but the leak stopped and the fuel was contained, according to the fire department.

No one was injured, and there is no danger to the public, officials confirmed.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

