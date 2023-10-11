Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

FTC proposes a ban on ‘junk fees’ and says hidden charges push up prices

FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt...
FILE - President Joe Biden talks with reporters after delivering remarks on student loan debt forgiveness, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Washington. The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JOSH BOAK
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Trade Commission on Wednesday proposed a rule to ban any hidden and bogus “junk” fees, which can mask the total cost of concert tickets, hotel rooms and utility bills.

President Joe Biden has made the removal of these fees a priority of his administration. The effort has led to a legislative push and a spate of initiatives aimed at helping consumers. Administration officials have said these additional costs can inflate prices and waste people’s time.

“The proposed rule would prohibit corporations from running up the bills with hidden and bogus fees, requiring honest pricing and spurring firms to compete on honesty rather than deception,” said FTC Chair Lina Kahn on a call with reporters. “Violators will be subject to civil penalties and be required to pay back Americans that they tricked.”

The FTC proposal is being coupled with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announcing that it will block large banks from charging junk fees in order to provide basic customer services.

Biden plans to speak about both plans in remarks Wednesday morning in the White House Rose Garden.

Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said research indicates that hidden fees can cause consumers to pay as much as 20% more than had they known the total cost upfront and comparison shopped.

The FTC estimates that consumers waste 50 million hours each year searching for the total price for tickets and lodging. The time saved in those two categories because of the rule would be equivalent to about $1 billion annually.

But some business groups are skeptical that people will realize actual savings. After Biden discussed junk fees at a February meeting with aides, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce issued a statement that the “Washington-knows-best approach” would lead to fewer choices for consumers and make the economy less competitive.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Melanie Curtin
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case bonds out of jail
Bank Robbery (gfx)
Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

Bob Busson of Daytona Beach, Fla., bought Powerball tickets at the Curtice Carryout Monday,...
Second biggest lottery prize is up for grabs in Powerball drawing
Reports show that child care is the single highest expense for just about all families as they...
How Louisiana is navigating the ‘childcare cliff’
CONSUMER REPORTS: Fall yard cleanup
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee is followed by reporters as...
Having ousted Kevin McCarthy, House Republicans face trouble trying to nominate a new speaker
Reggie Holland
Ascension Parish man found with heroin mixed with fentanyl arrested