Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with mother’s death

Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.
Former NFL player Sergio Brown was arrested in connection with his mother's death.(Source: Maywood Police Department via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former NFL player Sergio Brown has been arrested in connection with his mother’s death.

Brown was arrested near San Diego on Tuesday, according to a law enforcement source.

Authorities said he fled to Mexico soon after his mother’s body was found near a creek behind her Chicago-area home on Sept. 16.

Mexican authorities have reportedly known his whereabouts since at least Sept. 19 but were waiting for an arrest warrant before they deported him.

The source also said police are working to transfer Brown to the Chicago area.

The medical examiner’s office for Cook County, Illinois, said Brown’s mother died from injuries related to an assault and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Melanie Curtin
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case bonds out of jail
Bank Robbery (gfx)
Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about his administration's plans to protect Social Security...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment coming -- but it won’t be as big as this year’s
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park
BBB alert about a sports card trading company
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company
This photo provided by NASA on Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2023, shows the outside of the Osiris-Rex...
NASA shows off its first asteroid samples delivered by spacecraft
BBB warns collectors about pattern of complaints against trading card company