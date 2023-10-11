Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Former high school coach formally charged with rape

Johnnie Butler
Johnnie Butler(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office has formally charged a former high school coach who was arrested on rape charges earlier this year. Charges including sexual battery and third-degree rape were filed for Johnnie Butler. An arraignment date has been set for late November.

Butler was fired from his job at Istrouma High School and arrested in May. Police were first involved after a student reported inappropriate text messages and non-consensual sex with Butler.

According to the arrest warrant, Butler texted the student asking her to meet him in the school’s gymnasium. A camera captured the two entering a room in the gym, disappearing for several minutes, and then exiting the gym separately, the warrant states.

The student told police that Butler “pushed her into a closet” and had sex with her without permission, then after, told her he’d text her when she should leave the room so the two would not be seen together, according to the warrant.

Butler denied having sex with the student and said he could not recall sending her any inappropriate messages, the warrant states.

The formal charges returned in the form of a document called a “Bill of Information” means the district attorney chose to move forward with prosecuting the case.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Melanie Curtin
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case bonds out of jail
Bank Robbery (gfx)
Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

Jury deliberation begins in trial of man accused of killing 3 Nicholls students in drunken crash
Man convicted of killing 3 Nicholls students in DWI crash sentenced to 85 years in prison
I-10/I-12 split
Interstate re-opens after crews remove jackknifed 18-wheeler
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise of La., speaks to reporters as he arrives for a meeting of...
Republicans nominate Steve Scalise to be House speaker but struggle to unite quickly and elect him
Mayor Sharon Weston Broome
Mayor Broome announced committee to review next Police Chief candidates for BRPD
Gonzales Police Department
More details released in Sunday night shooting that led to deadly wreck at Gonzales park