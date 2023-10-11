Facebook
Fireworks spark 16-acre grass fire in Central; arson investigation underway

Crews from multiple fire departments extinguished a 16-acre grass fire sparked by fireworks in Central on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Crews from multiple fire departments extinguished a 16-acre grass fire sparked by fireworks in Central on Tuesday, Oct. 10.(Central Fire Department)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Crews from multiple fire departments extinguished a 16-acre grass fire sparked by fireworks in Central on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

The Central Fire Department along with Chaneyville, Zachary, Baton Rouge, and District Six Fire sent grass fire ATVs and manpower to put out the fire on Wax Road across from Central High School.

Officials say it was the second fire on the road in two days, believed to have been started by someone shooting fireworks from Central Woods.

If you have any information on the fire contact arson investigators at 225-354-1400.

