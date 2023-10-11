Facebook
CONSUMER REPORTS: Fall yard cleanup

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:20 AM CDT
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Outdoor fall cleanup is in full swing, and the right leaf blower can make a back-breaking job a lot easier. The experts at Consumer Reports blow through hundreds of pounds of leaves each year to reveal the best handheld blowers for your lawn.

If you’re ready to upgrade from a rake, Consumer Reports has some advice. CR’s testing routinely finds that a handheld leaf blower is perfect for most yards. It’s a step up from a rake, but it’s not as big, bulky, or as expensive as backpack or wheeled blowers.

Consumer Reports puts every leaf blower through the same tough tests. Testers weigh and strategically pile leaves into a marked area, then time how long each blower takes to clear the pile. CR also assesses how thoroughly each blower removes the leaves we all dread at the bottom of the pile—you know, those wetter ones often embedded in the grass.

Beyond performance, you want to consider the weight of any handheld leaf blower. The heaviest models in our ratings can weigh nearly twice as much as the lightest models, and that can make a big difference even after just a few minutes.

For tiny lawns or patios, the corded electric Ryobi RY421021 that starts at $70 may be all you need.

But a cord has its limits. A battery-powered blower can cover as much area as you need. Consider the recommended Ego LB6151 that starts at $200. It earns impressive scores for loosening and sweeping away leaves.

The Skil BL4713C-11 is also a smart buy, starting at $120. It holds its own against blowers that cost twice as much.

Also, in CR’s tests, battery-powered handhelds outperformed the best gasoline handhelds. Plus, they start at the touch of a button instead of pulling a cord, and they are better for the planet.

