Mayor Broome announced committee to review next Police Chief candidates for BRPD

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced she will implement a committee to review candidates for the next Police Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

“The 2017 open and transparent search for the chief of police yielded great benefits in selecting a leader, along with understanding the community’s position on the pressing issues at that time. I believe this current search will be served well with the same approach,” said Mayor Broome.

This committee will be a diverse group of individuals who are not only citizens and elected officials from the community but have had consistent and keen involvement with community and policing matters. The committee will review the candidates’ application package, interview candidates and recommend five finalists. These recommendations should be based on candidates who are experienced, progressive and visionary in their efforts to: tackle crime and continue the downward trajectory of violent crimes, utilize 21st century policing tactics, maintain and grow the force, embrace community involvement and display integrity and transparency.

Mayor Broome added, “I expect the candidates to be committed to ongoing reform and the completion of existing investigations.”

The committee’s recommendations will be taken under advisement with the understanding that the plan of government dictates, Mayor Broome will make the ultimate selection of the next Chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The following individuals will serve on the Police Chief Review Committee:

· Mayor Pro Temp Lamont Cole

· Jennifer Carwile

· Michael McClanahan

· Rev. Charles DeGravelles

· Rev. Tommie Gipson

· Kathy Victorian

· Walt Green

Alternates:

· Eugene Collins

· Drake Brignac

· Jazzika Matthews

The public meetings will take place in the Metropolitan Council Chambers on the following dates:

· October 17th at 4:00 pm

· October 23rd at 5:00 pm

· October 26th at 5:00 pm

· November 1st at 4:00 pm (if needed)

