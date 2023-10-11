Facebook
Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported

The accident happened on LA 1033 near LA 16, just south of I-12 after 8 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving a school bus caused traffic delays in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

A spokeswoman with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries were reported. She added that the bus driver will be issued a citation for failure to yield.

Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.
Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11.(Submitted)

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.

