Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving a school bus caused traffic delays in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 11.
The accident happened on LA 1033 near LA 16, just south of I-12 after 8 a.m.
A spokeswoman with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries were reported. She added that the bus driver will be issued a citation for failure to yield.
Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.
