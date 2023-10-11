Bus driver faces citation following crash in Livingston Parish; no injuries reported

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A crash involving a school bus caused traffic delays in Livingston Parish on Wednesday, Oct. 11.

The accident happened on LA 1033 near LA 16, just south of I-12 after 8 a.m.

A spokeswoman with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed no injuries were reported. She added that the bus driver will be issued a citation for failure to yield.

Bus crashes in Denham Springs on Oct. 11. (Submitted)

Drivers are encouraged to use caution when traveling in the area.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.