BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot

Police lights
By Rian Chatman
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man after allegedly breaking into his former girlfriend’s house, officials said.

Jake Rayborn, 32, is charged with possession of firearm by a felon and 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, police said.

According to officials, Rayborn broke into his ex’s home with a sledgehammer. Once he entered, he allegedly fired a single shot. The current boyfriend was reportedly in the home at the time and fired back hitting Rayborn twice.

Police said a 3-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the incident.

Rayborn had a pending restraining order against him but had not been served at the time of the incident, police added.

