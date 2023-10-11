BRPD: Man breaks into ex’s home with sledgehammer, fires shot

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department has arrested a man after allegedly breaking into his former girlfriend’s house, officials said.

Jake Rayborn, 32, is charged with possession of firearm by a felon and 3 counts of attempted 1st degree murder, police said.

According to officials, Rayborn broke into his ex’s home with a sledgehammer. Once he entered, he allegedly fired a single shot. The current boyfriend was reportedly in the home at the time and fired back hitting Rayborn twice.

Police said a 3-year-old was also inside the home at the time of the incident.

Rayborn had a pending restraining order against him but had not been served at the time of the incident, police added.

