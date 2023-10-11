Aztek Cove developer withdraws request for tax break

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The developer of Aztek Cove, Nitin Kamath, has withdrawn his controversial request for a $35 million tax break for the project.

The request was made at the start of a meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council where council members were set to cast votes on creating a special Economic Development District for the project. The designation would have allowed for the tax break.

Council members voted unanimously to delete the item from the agenda.

The commercial development is planned along Highland Road near Interstate 10, next to New Rising Sun Baptist Church. The developer has previously said he would proceed with the project regardless of whether he received the tax incentive package.

Council Member Rowdy Gaudet, who represents the area where the development is planned, was against the tax break request.

