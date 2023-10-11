Ascension Parish man found with heroin mixed with fentanyl arrested

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Geismar man was arrested on drug charges following a two-week-long investigation by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, Oct. 9 detectives with the Narcotics Unit arrested Reggie Holland, 54, of Geismar on several charges including:

possession with the intent to distribute Heroin

possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with the intent to distribute cocaine

illegal carrying of weapons

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts of sexual battery

simple battery

Detectives started investigating Holland after reports of illegal drug activity at his home.

A traffic stop was initiated once Holland was seen leaving his house. Authorities found 55 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 82 grams of cocaine, and a handgun.

The sheriff’s office said the man also had active warrants for sexual battery and simple battery.

Holland was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

