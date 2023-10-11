Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Ascension Parish man found with heroin mixed with fentanyl arrested

Reggie Holland
Reggie Holland(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Geismar man was arrested on drug charges following a two-week-long investigation by deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, on Monday, Oct. 9 detectives with the Narcotics Unit arrested Reggie Holland, 54, of Geismar on several charges including:

  • possession with the intent to distribute Heroin
  • possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl
  • possession with the intent to distribute cocaine
  • illegal carrying of weapons
  • possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • two counts of sexual battery
  • simple battery

Detectives started investigating Holland after reports of illegal drug activity at his home.

A traffic stop was initiated once Holland was seen leaving his house. Authorities found 55 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, 82 grams of cocaine, and a handgun.

A man was arrested on drug charges following a two-week-long-investigation, according to the...
A man was arrested on drug charges following a two-week-long-investigation, according to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the man also had active warrants for sexual battery and simple battery.

Holland was arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Melanie Curtin
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case bonds out of jail
Bank Robbery (gfx)
Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report in the Roosevelt Room of the...
Biden confirms Americans among hostages captured in Israel, condemns ‘sheer evil’ of Hamas militants
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

CONSUMER REPORTS: Fall yard cleanup
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, October 11
Rain likely today then another prolonged dry out
Families can go to the Louisiana Department of Education where the child care assistance...
How Louisiana is navigating the ‘childcare cliff’
Crews from multiple fire departments extinguished a 16-acre grass fire sparked by fireworks in...
Fireworks spark 16-acre grass fire in Central; arson investigation underway