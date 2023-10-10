Facebook
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case due in court

Melanie Curtin is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman tied to a high-profile Livingston Parish rape case involving a former sheriff’s deputy is expected in court Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Melanie Curtin is scheduled to appear in court for a bond hearing Tuesday morning.

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal threw out a sexual assault conviction against Curtin last week. The court said justice will only be served if the defendant is granted a new trial.

Curtin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March 2022.

The woman is the ex-lover of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, Dennis Perkins.

Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia, faced a list of charges that accused them of rape and producing child pornography.

Curtin’s lawyers report they are expecting her to be released on bond soon. That decision could be handed down in court on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

