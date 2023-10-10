Facebook
Woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case bonds out of jail

Hours after bond was set for a woman tied to a high-profile Livingston Parish rape case, she bonded out of jail, authorities said.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 6:09 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Hours after bond was set for a woman tied to a high-profile Livingston Parish rape case, she bonded out of jail, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

A judge set the $350,000 bond for Melanie Curtin during a hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Curtin will also have to wear a GPS ankle monitor.

Her next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 26.

The Attorney General’s Office plans to take the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court.

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeal threw out a sexual assault conviction against Curtin last week. The court said justice will only be served if the defendant is granted a new trial.

Curtin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in March 2022.

The woman is the ex-lover of former high-ranking Livingston Parish sheriff’s deputy, Dennis Perkins.

Perkins and his ex-wife, Cynthia, faced a list of charges that accused them of rape and producing child pornography.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

