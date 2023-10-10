Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

White Night Light returns to Mid City Nov. 17

(Amanda Lindsley)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The date has been set for Mid City’s biggest art festival.

White Night Light will be held on Friday, November 17 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The annual festival starts at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Goodwood Avenue and stretches through Mid City to the intersection of Government and 14th Street.

Free and open to the public, the event brings artists, creatives, and the community together for a night of fun.

There will be live music and food vendors to enjoy. You can also shop with local artists and even pop into the many local businesses.

All proceeds raised from White Light Night will be donated to the Public Art Fund.

If you’re interested in attending, plan your experience by going to the Mid City Merchant’s website here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Gonzales Police Department
Multiple people injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
Joshua Porche, 26.
Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
Body of male discovered in pond at Baton Rouge park, police say

Latest News

An Israel strike at a Gaza port is seen Tuesday.
Officer says death toll from Hamas attack over 1,000, the deadliest attack in Israeli history
Bond amount set for woman tied to former LPSO deputy rape case
Central Community School District to be honored with big award
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case