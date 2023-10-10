White Light Night returns to Mid City Nov. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The date has been set for Mid City’s biggest art festival.

White Light Night will be held on Friday, November 17 from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m.

The annual festival starts at the intersection of Jefferson Highway and Goodwood Avenue and stretches through Mid City to the intersection of Government and 14th Street.

Free and open to the public, the event brings artists, creatives, and the community together for a night of fun.

There will be live music and food vendors to enjoy. You can also shop with local artists and even pop into the many local businesses.

All proceeds raised from White Light Night will be donated to the Public Art Fund.

If you’re interested in attending, plan your experience by going to the Mid City Merchant’s website here.

