Walk-On’s hosting giveback event in support of LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr.
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is going above and beyond for one LSU football player.
The restaurant is hosting a giveback event in support of Greg Brooks Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.
Walk-On’s says it will donate 10 percent of dine-in and to-go sales to Greg as he continues his battle against cancer.
Participating restaurants include:
- Baton Rouge (Burbank and Towne Center)
- Brusly
- Gonzales (Tanger)
- Prairieville
- Denham Springs
The giveback event will last all day on Tuesday.
Brooks had emergency surgery in September to remove a large brain tumor.
