Walk-On’s hosting giveback event in support of LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is going above and beyond for one LSU football player.

The restaurant is hosting a giveback event in support of Greg Brooks Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Walk-On’s says it will donate 10 percent of dine-in and to-go sales to Greg as he continues his battle against cancer.

Participating restaurants include:

Baton Rouge (Burbank and Towne Center)

Brusly

Gonzales (Tanger)

Prairieville

Denham Springs

The giveback event will last all day on Tuesday.

Brooks had emergency surgery in September to remove a large brain tumor.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.