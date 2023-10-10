Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Walk-On’s hosting giveback event in support of LSU’s Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called...
Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.(Walk-On's)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is going above and beyond for one LSU football player.

The restaurant is hosting a giveback event in support of Greg Brooks Jr. on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Brooks plays as a safety for LSU and is currently fighting a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma.

Walk-On’s says it will donate 10 percent of dine-in and to-go sales to Greg as he continues his battle against cancer.

Participating restaurants include:

  • Baton Rouge (Burbank and Towne Center)
  • Brusly
  • Gonzales (Tanger)
  • Prairieville
  • Denham Springs

The giveback event will last all day on Tuesday.

Brooks had emergency surgery in September to remove a large brain tumor.

RELATED STORIES
‘I’m coming home’ Arkansas DB, La. native Greg Brooks commits to LSU
Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Gonzales Police Department
Multiple people injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
Joshua Porche, 26.
Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
Body of male discovered in pond at Baton Rouge park, police say

Latest News

BRG, YMCA team up for ‘Boo the Flu’ vaccination events
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, October 10
Gulf low to deliver much needed rain Wednesday
You must request the ballot by 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Deadline arrives to request absentee ballot in Oct. 14 election
Palestinians inspect the rubble Abu Helal family in Rafah refugee camp, Gaza Strip, Monday,...
Israel pounds downtown Gaza City, threatening punishing retaliation for weekend attack