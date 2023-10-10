State leaders in D.C react to Israeli-Palestine war

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’re now four days into what looks apocalyptic. With Israel directing a plethora of missiles into the Gaza strip after Hamas terrorists launched a well-coordinated, bloody assault on the Jewish homeland. Hundreds of innocent lives on both sides have been lost.

Today both Republican Senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy were at the U.S. Embassy in Bejing on a diplomatic trip. Along with a few others, they called Israeli president, Isaac Herzog, to reiterate their support for Israel.

“We stand with Israel in that, part of our conversations, led by the majority leader, have been how can congress support Israel? And when we return to Washington, we should demonstrate in tangible ways our standing with the people of Israel,” said Sen. Cassidy in an audio recording released Tuesday.

Senator Kennedy tweeted Saturday, “The terrorism Hamas has launched against Israel and its civilians cannot go unanswered. Iran directs and finances Hamas, and both are clearly emboldened. This cannot be tolerated. Israel has the right to defend itself fully from these attacks, and America must stand with them.”

While speaking on Fox Business Tuesday, republican representative Steve Scalise says he and others in Washington have a strong resolution in support of Israel ready to go.

“We need to get back on track to express that strong support for Israel, but also to make sure they have everything they need to defend themselves. This war is ongoing, there’s not just Israeli’s, there are Americans that are dead,” said Rep. Scalise (R).

Congressman Mike Johnson (R), calling Hamas’s actions “evil” and their attacks on innocent civilians “barbaric”.

Congresswoman Julia Letlow (R) called on Hamas to immediately release all women, children, and elderly hostages. Hamas has been known to use hostages as human shields.

Congressman Clay Higgins (R) took a much stronger position on the matter, calling for all Hamas and Hezbollah terrorists to be hunted down and killed.

“We must be crystal clear; we stand with Israel,” said President Biden Tuesday.

Congressman Garret Graves, placing blame on Biden after the White House administration gave $6 billion dollars to Iran back in August. Pointing out Iran has been the number one sponsor of terrorist organizations in the region. There were several warnings back then the money given to Iran would be used to organize an attack like the one we saw over the weekend.

Congressman Troy Carter (D) tweeted “I am horrified by the attacks against Israel by the hands of hateful terrorist groups like Hamas that have taken innocent lives. I am praying for all who are victims of this tragedy. America stands with Israel.”

