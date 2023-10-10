Gulf low to deliver much needed rain Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today will be a transitional weather day as we await the arrival of rain tomorrow. Expect plenty of cloud cover Tuesday. At times it’s going to look like rain but trust us we stay dry through the evening. Even with all the clouds, daytime highs will still reach the mid 80°s.

Wednesday morning a few light passing showers will be possible. Rain coverage and somewhat intensity will pick up as we move into the late morning and especially the afternoon. The heaviest rain will stay offshore near the core of the low pressure system which passes to our south.

Rain amounts will have a gradient with highest totals along the immediate coast.

Expect the possibility of 1-2″ south of I-10. Up to 1″ for areas along the I-12-10 corridor and less than 0.5″ for areas north of the interstate corridor. These rainfall totals are manageable with minimal impacts expected.

We’ll also need a lot more if we are going to make a dent in this drought. Temperatures will be held in check through the day with a struggle to reach the low 70°s early in the afternoon.

As the low exits late Wednesday, the local area will once again turn dry. We might squeeze out an isolated shower or two Friday as our next cold front arrives. We will be thankful for this cold front as highs approach 90° Friday afternoon. Cooler air behind the front will set up another gorgeous weekend. Make sure to make outdoor plans for both Saturday and Sunday. The cooler than normal temperatures will remain into the first half of next week.

