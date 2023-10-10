Gulf Fish with Spinach and Warm Bacon Vinaigrette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Drum is a meaty, moist and flakey fish with a mild and slightly sweet flavor. Its hefty texture stands up to numerous cooking methods. This recipe requires a simple pan-sauté of the fish, then it’s topped over a bed of baby spinach complimented by warm bacon vinaigrette. Perfectly effortless yet elegant dish for a nice dinner at home.

Prep Time: 20 Minutes

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Warm Bacon Vinaigrette:

4 strips thick-cut bacon

¼ cup Champagne vinegar

4 tsps brown sugar

2 tsps Creole or whole-grain mustard

Salt and black pepper to taste

Method for Warm Bacon Vinaigrette:

In a skillet, cook bacon over medium-high heat until crispy. Remove from pan and drain over paper towels. Once cooled, crumble and set aside. Into the bacon drippings, add all remaining ingredients, stirring to mix well. Simmer 2 minutes then adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Set aside and keep warm.

Ingredients for Fish:

4 (6-ounce) Louisiana drum fillets or any mild firm-fleshed fish

1 pound baby spinach

1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, peeled and thinly sliced

Creole seasoning to taste

2 tbsps olive oil

Warm Bacon Vinaigrette (see above)

Crumbled bacon bits (see above)

Lemon wedges

Method for Fish:

In a large mixing bowl, combine spinach, tomatoes and onions, tossing well then set aside. Pat fish dry with paper towels then evenly sprinkle with Creole seasoning. In a large skillet, heat olive oil over medium-high heat. Just when oil begins to smoke, add fish, skin-side up, then sauté 4 minutes. Carefully turn and sauté an additional 2–4 minutes on the other side or until fish is fully cooked and flakes when tested with a fork. When ready to serve, pour Warm Bacon Vinaigrette over salad mixture, tossing to mix well. Evenly divide salad mixture among 4 warm plates then top each with a fish fillet. Garnish with crumbled bacon and a lemon wedge.

