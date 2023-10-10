Faith leaders urge governor to grant clemency hearings for La. death row inmates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After several district attorneys settled with the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, faith leaders are calling on the governor to still grant clemency hearings for all death row inmates.

Ten local faith leaders met with Governor John Bel Edwards on Tuesday morning, October 10. They said the message with him was all about mercy.

“In our hope in this good man who is sitting in the governor’s mansion now trying to find a way to save the lives of all the people that are on death row,” said Sister Helen Prejean.

Governor Edwards called on the Board of Pardons and Parole back in June to reduce all 56 death row inmates’ sentences to life in prison. Standing behind his mercy call are the Vatican and people like Bishop Michael Duca.

“We are talking about dealing justice with the same kind of love God has,” said Bishop Duca.

However, a settlement was made between the Pardon and Parole Board and several district attorneys last week. The Board is agreeing to follow its rules and procedures after filed injunctions to stop clemency hearings said it was ignoring eligibility, notice, and timeliness requirements. This means less than 10 of the 56 death row inmates will not be eligible for clemency hearings. Although district attorneys are citing this as a win for victims’ families, Sister Prejean thinks otherwise.

“Watching an act of violence where the state imitates the crime, the state kills the one who killed their loved one, they wait 15 years, 20 years to watch this act of violence that’s supposed to heal them,” said Sister Prejean.

The spiritual advisor on death row, Alison McCrary, along with Sister Prejean were part of the 10 faith leaders who met with Governor Edwards and asked him to make an appeal.

“He said he will be considering next steps and him and the First Lady Donna Edwards are united with us in prayer as they discern and pray about their next steps on this issue,” said McCrary.

They’re also asking people to support their efforts before it’s too late.

“This governor is with us. The next one may very well not be,” said Bishop Joe Morris Doss. “But if we convert the people, this will happen.”

An administrative hearing to start the process of scheduling any clemency hearings is on Friday. The earliest one could be scheduled is in December. Faith leaders say they will go to any of the hearings in the future to offer their support.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.