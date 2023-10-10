Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

DeSoto Parish clerk of court arrested in electioneering case

DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans
DeSoto Parish Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans(desotoparishclerk.org)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:13 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DeSOTO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The clerk of court in DeSoto Parish has been arrested less than a week before Election Day on Oct. 14 after being accused of electioneering.

It’s alleged that Clerk of Court Jeremy Evans was campaigning at a nursing home in the parish, which is illegal in some circumstances. Click here to read the state’s law about electioneering at nursing homes. Evans was booked into the DeSoto Parish Detention Center the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 10 on two misdemeanor counts of electioneering at a nursing home.

A crowd of about 10 supporters gathered at the jail to await his release, including the former parish district attorney, Gary Evans, who is Jeremy’s father, and Mansfield Mayor Thomas Jones.

John Tobler, the deputy secretary of communication and outreach for the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office, says their office has been made aware of the claims. Tobler says the office is prepared to provide any necessary assistance to ensure continuity in the upcoming election.

Louisiana State Police is investigating the case.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Gonzales Police Department
Multiple people injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
Joshua Porche, 26.
Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead
Baton Rouge Police Department
Body of male discovered in pond at Baton Rouge park, police say

Latest News

State Representative Buddy Mincey Jr. and State Representative Valarie Hodges.
Race for Louisiana Senate seat representing Livingston Parish gets heated days before election
Two Republican state representatives are battling it out for the Senate District 13 seat which...
Race for Louisiana Senate seat representing Livingston Parish gets heated days before election
Steve Scalise Majority Leader for the Republicans
Could Steve Scalise become the next Speaker of the House?
Republican Congressman Steve Scalise is one of those favored among Republicans to be the next...
Could Steve Scalise become the next Speaker of the House?
In an effort to have more informed voters at the polls, the United Christian Faith Ministries...
Over 20 candidates to attend town hall ahead of election