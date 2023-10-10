Facebook
Central Community School District to be honored with big award

(FOX5)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Central Community School District will be recognized with the Louisiana Models of Excellence Award during a celebration on Thursday, October 12.

During the celebration, schools in Central will become the first to receive the 2023-2024 award.

School officials with the Louisiana Department of Education said the Models of Excellence Award was created to “acknowledge, honor, and spotlight schools and school systems serving as exemplary models for implementing the Department’s Believe to Achieve educational priorities that leads to the advancement of student success.”

The Central Community School District has implemented the Wildcats W.I.N. (What I Need) Program and FLEX time initiatives. School officials said the efforts are meant to target individual learning plans and help address student needs. The efforts are part of why schools in Central are being recognized.

The celebration is set for Thursday, October 12, at Central High School. The celebration will include a panel discussion for guests to learn more about the Wildcats W.I.N. Program and FLEX time initiatives. A networking event will also take place at 8:30 a.m. that day.

