BRG, YMCA team up for ‘Boo the Flu’ vaccination events

(MGN)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge General and the YMCA are teaming up to “Boo the Flu.”

Their goal is to bring walk-up flu shot events to the community over a two-week period.

It kicked off on Monday, Oct. 9.

Annual flu vaccines are recommended by the end of October to ensure protection throughout flu season. Young children under the age of 5, pregnant women, and those with chronic medical conditions are at the greatest risk of infection.

Ages 3 and up are welcome, and flu shots are free with most insurances. Non-insurance payment options are also available. You’re asked to bring a valid photo ID and insurance card.

Below is a list of flu shot dates and locations. All events will take place from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

  • Monday, October 9: Americana YMCA, 4200 Liberty Way, Zachary
  • Tuesday, October 10: ExxonMobil YMCA, 7717 Howell Blvd., BR
  • Wednesday, October 11: Charles W. Lamar YMCA, 521 N. 3rd St., BR
  • Monday, October 16: Dow Westside YMCA, 3688 Sugar Plantation Pkwy., Addis
  • Tuesday, October 17: A.C. Lewis YMCA, temporary address at 6757 Florida Blvd., BR
  • Wednesday, October 18: C.B. Pennington Jr. YMCA, 15550 Old Hammond Hwy., BR
  • Monday, October 23: Paula G. Manship YMCA, 8100 YMCA Plaza Dr., BR

