BB pistol seized at Walker Elementary School, officials say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A BB pistol was seized at Walker Elementary School on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, according to school officials.

After the weapon was seized around 8 a.m., authorities were then notified and are investigating, a spokesperson for the Livingston Parish School System said.

The spokesperson said the below statement was sent to parents of Walker Elementary School students:

Walker Elementary Family, School officials seized a BB pistol and law enforcement was notified just before 8:00 a.m. today. At no time were any students threatened or believed to be in danger. The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the matter. The school will follow appropriate district policy and procedures to determine further action as it relates to the student involved. We want to thank our students, staff, and teachers who alerted administrators to the matter for their swift and responsible action. Working together, we continue to make Walker Elementary a safer, better learning environment for all our students.

