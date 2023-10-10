BB pistol seized at Walker Elementary School, officials say
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A BB pistol was seized at Walker Elementary School on the morning of Tuesday, October 10, according to school officials.
After the weapon was seized around 8 a.m., authorities were then notified and are investigating, a spokesperson for the Livingston Parish School System said.
The spokesperson said the below statement was sent to parents of Walker Elementary School students:
