Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 10.
Police said a female robbed the Chase Bank on Highland Road near Kenilworth Parkway just before 11:30 a.m.
No other details, including descriptions of the robber and getaway vehicle, have been released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.