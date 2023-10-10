Bank robbery under investigation in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Tuesday, Oct. 10.

Police said a female robbed the Chase Bank on Highland Road near Kenilworth Parkway just before 11:30 a.m.

No other details, including descriptions of the robber and getaway vehicle, have been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

