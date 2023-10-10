6 Pennington Biomedical scientists rank among world’s most cited researchers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Six scientists at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center are again ranked among the world’s most cited researchers.

The scientists are Claude Bouchard, Ph.D.; Steven Heymsfield, M.D.; George Bray, M.D.; Eric Ravussin, Ph.D.; Peter Katzmarzyk, Ph.D.; and Carl “Chip” Lavie, M.D.

The rankings are listed in the Google Scholar Citations Database.

“There is an elite level of research taking place right here in Baton Rouge that is getting noticed worldwide,” said Dr. John Kirwan, Pennington Biomedical executive director. “Our scientists and their research helped to build Pennington Biomedical into a global leader in nutrition and obesity research, and the Google Scholar Citation Database is one tangible way for people to note the impact this research is having across all science disciplines.”

The h-indexes of thousands of scholars are listed in the Google database. According to a Pennington Biomedical Research Center spokesman, the h-index measures the impact of published papers and a scientist’s productivity. The spokesman added that the h-index is based on a scientist’s number of papers and the number of times the scientist has been cited by other scholars.

The Google database shows that 5,882 scholars around the world have a h-index at or above 100. An h-index of 100 or higher means that at least 100 papers from a scientist have been cited more than 100 times.

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center spokesman said the six scientists who do research at the facility all have an h-index above 100. Listed below are the h-indexes for the scientists.

Claude Bouchard, Ph.D. has an h-index of 188.

Steven Heymsfield, M.D. has an h-index of 165.

George Bray, M.D. has an h-index of 149.

Eric Ravussin, Ph.D. has an h-index of 144.

Peter Katzmarzyk, Ph.D. has an h-index of 127.

Carl “Chip” Lavie, M.D. has an h-index of 130.

For a more detailed list of h-indexes for scholars around the world, click here.

