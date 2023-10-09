YOUR HEALTH: Bioabsorbable implants heal tiny bones quicker

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - Broken bones or fractures are common in childhood, but a University of Central Florida researcher has come up with a new way to fix those fractures in surgery with unique material.

Traditional surgery to repair the fracture involves implanting metal into the bone. After the bone heals, another surgery is required to remove the implants.

“We think that there is a better way that you can heal bone damages using bioabsorbable implants. You can implant them into the bone defect, and they get degraded over time,” said Mehdi Razavi, an assistant professor at the University of Central Florida Department of Medicine.

The new implant is made of a magnesium composite and is infused with nanoparticles that help regenerate new bone, making the healing process quicker.

“It can be a significant improvement for patients, improving quality of life of patient, saving healthcare cost,” Razavi added.

Razavi said the only risk of the new implant being made of magnesium is the biodegradation rate, which is high. It could result in the production of hydrogen bubbles, which could have damaging effects around the muscle tissue.

Up to 40% of girls and as many as 50% of boys will suffer a fracture during childhood. Forearm fractures are the most common, responsible for up to 50% of all fractures in children.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.