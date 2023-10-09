What to know about East Baton Rouge EMS property tax renewal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a property tax renewal for East Baton Rouge EMS coming up that officials said will help keep their services running. This tax renewal comes around every decade and you’ll see it on the Oct. 14 ballot.

The money it generates goes towards helping crews respond to your emergencies and pay staff.

According to the city-parish budget, this year the tax generated about $15 million.

If approved by voters, the 3.13 Property tax will be around for another 10 years.

Brad Harris with EMS said they have 20 ambulances on the streets at all times as they have responded to 70,000 calls in the last year.

Harris said that they are running at max capacity right now and anticipate the call volume will reach 80,000 within the next five years.

