Walker High teen earns chance to play in National Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A high schooler from Denham Springs recently earned a coveted spot in the National Drive, Chip, and Putt Finals held at Augusta National where the Masters is played. Evelynn Artieta broke through in the regional tournament in Houston and now has a chance to showcase her talents to the world.

“I’m so excited to represent my region,” Evelynn said.

The 14-year-old used her short game to seal the victory in Texas. Ironically, the short game didn’t exactly come to her naturally and held her back from winning tournaments when she was younger.

“At first I was like not playing well, so I kept coming in 3rd or 4th and being beaten by a lot of strokes by more experienced girls. I was like oh my gosh, I’m never going to get there,” Evelynn said.

The Walker High School freshman took action and put forth more effort to get swings in at the driving range and more putts on the green.

“I started practicing and putting in the work and then I caught up to everyone and started winning some tournaments,” Evelynn said.

Evelynn’s most recent win might be her biggest. Now, the Denham Springs native has a chance to roam the same fairways and use the same tee boxes that Rory McIlroy does, her favorite golfer.

“I’ve always wanted to go and watch the Masters. I’ve driven through Augusta before but now I get to go there and play there.”

A big opportunity in her final chance to win the national tournament. Evelynn’s parents are very proud of her and give her all the credit for her accomplishments.

“It’s going to be an opportunity that she earned herself, that she earned her way to be able to go do that. We didn’t have anything to do with it, I don’t swing the club, her mom doesn’t, we just take her to practice. She had to do it all on her own, so we’re extremely proud of her,” said Korey Artieta, Evelynn’s father.

Catch Evelynn in action at Augusta National in April of 2024. The local superstar will be one of ten participants in the ages 14-15 group competing for the championship. The event will be televised.

