Southern University homecoming festivities underway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Southern University is inviting students, staff, fans, alumni, and community members to participate in homecoming week festivities.

The week of activities kicks off on Sunday, October 8, and runs up to kickoff for Southern’s homecoming game on Saturday, October 14.

The theme for the 2023 homecoming festivities is “All Southern Homecoming: The Bluff Edition.”

Most of the activities are free and open to the public. However, some events will require you to pay for tickets.

Below is a complete list of events scheduled throughout the week:

Sunday, October 8 Fashion & Comedy Show at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 6:30 p.m.

Monday, October 9 Ecumenical Service at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 10 a.m. “Clearing The Smoke” SU Cannabis Chronicles Brunch & Learn at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom - 1 p.m. SUBR students only SUPD Drunk Driving Awareness Demonstration at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Courtyard- 1 p.m. Gospel Fest: The Revival at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.)

Tuesday, October 10 All Southern Experience Expo at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union - Noon Toga Gym Jam at the University Event Center - 8 p.m. SUBR students only with current ID

Wednesday, October 11 Ultimate Pretty Wednesday & Health Fair at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Courtyard - Noon Miss Southern University Coronation at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 6 p.m. Glow N’ the Bluff at the Intramural Lawn - 8 p.m. SUBR students only with current ID

Thursday, October 12 Alumni/Student Panel & Brunch at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom - 1 p.m. Annual Poetry Slam at the John B. Cade Library Breezeway - 1 p.m. 40 Under Forty Alumni Awards at the River Center Branch Library - 5 p.m. Homecoming Concert at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 7 p.m.

Friday, October 13 Alumni Day Party at the Alumni House Lawn - 11 a.m. “Rumble in the Jungle” Pep Rally at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 12:30 p.m. Greek Rowe Day Party at the Greek Rowe Plots - 3 p.m. Break the Stage Greek Step Show at the F.G. Clark Activity Center - 7 p.m. Jaguar Alumni Roundup at the Smith-Brown Memorial Student Union Royal Cotillion Ballroom - 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 14 Homecoming Parade Scotlandville Community - 8 a.m. Game Day Block Party at the A.W. Mumford Stadium Lot - Noon Homecoming Game Southern University Jaguars vs. Lincoln University at A.W. Mumford Stadium - 4 p.m.



For more information about homecoming activities at Southern University and tickets for some of the events, click here.

