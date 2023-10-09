Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead following a shooting in New Roads over the weekend.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Joshua Porche, 26, of New Roads.

Joshua Porche, 26. (Family of Joshua Porche)

According to law enforcement, it happened just before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 8. Deputies received a 911 call in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Porche was found lying on the ground in front of a home located in the 8800 block of Delta Place Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in New Roads. (Gordon Geirge)

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

