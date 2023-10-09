Facebook
Shooting in New Roads leaves 1 dead

Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in New Roads.
Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in New Roads.(Gordon Geirge)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead following a shooting in New Roads over the weekend.

The Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Joshua Porche, 26, of New Roads.

According to law enforcement, it happened just before midnight on Sunday, Oct. 8. Deputies received a 911 call in reference to shots being fired in the area.

Porche was found lying on the ground in front of a home located in the 8800 block of Delta Place Road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Details are limited at this time. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

