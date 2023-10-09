The Salvation Army searching for warehouse space for Angel Tree Program

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Salvation Army Baton Rouge is searching for a warehouse to use for its Angel Tree Program and is asking for the public’s help to secure a space.

The need is for a warehouse that is between 15,000 and 20,000 square feet. According to the Salvation Army, the space will be used for dozens of Santa’s helpers to sort and package presents for children.

Officials estimate that 1,000 Baton Rouge area children will register for the 2023 Angel Tree Program to receive toys, clothes, and other presents from donors.

“You can just imagine how much space it takes to prepare for our Angel Tree recipients in an orderly fashion,” said Captain Brian Hicks, the commander of The Salvation Army Baton Rouge Corps. “We need enough space to place a number of gifts per child, so it takes a rather large area to organize our Angel Tree Program.”

According to Captain Hicks, the warehouse space is needed for the months of November and December. Captain Hicks said The Salvation Army would prefer to have the warehouse in the north Baton Rouge area.

The Salvation Army is also requesting volunteer bell ringers for the Annual Red Kettle Campaign. The volunteers will man the kettles Mondays through Saturdays between November 17 and Christmas Eve throughout the Baton Rouge area.

Bell ringers for the Annual Red Kettle Campaign are expected to work two-hour shifts. However, volunteers can also register for as many hours as they want.

Anyone who can help The Salvation Army secure a warehouse space should contact Captain Brian Hicks by calling the number (225) 355-4483. You can also contact Captain Hicks to volunteer to be a bell ringer.

