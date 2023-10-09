Part of Pecue Lane closed due to gas leak
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Highway is closed due to a hazmat incident.
According to the St. George Fire Department, drivers are being asked to use a different route.
Officials said the hazmat incident involves a gas leak.
No other details were released.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
