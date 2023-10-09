Part of Pecue Lane closed due to gas leak

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Highway is closed due to a hazmat incident.

According to the St. George Fire Department, drivers are being asked to use a different route.

Officials said the hazmat incident involves a gas leak.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

