Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Part of Pecue Lane closed due to gas leak

St. George Fire Protection District
St. George Fire Protection District(St. George Fire Protection District)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Pecue Lane between Perkins Road and Airline Highway is closed due to a hazmat incident.

According to the St. George Fire Department, drivers are being asked to use a different route.

Officials said the hazmat incident involves a gas leak.

No other details were released.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
LSU versus Missouri
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

Authorities are investigating after a deadly shooting in New Roads.
Shooting in New Roads leaves 1 dead
Salvation Army Angel Tree Program
The Salvation Army searching for warehouse space for Angel Tree Program
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
YOUR HEALTH: Bioabsorbable implants heal tiny bones quicker