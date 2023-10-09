Facebook
Man dies in St. Mary Parish deputies’ custody, officials say

Police
Police(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man in custody of St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was found dead in the back seat of a deputies’ car on Sunday, October 8, officials said.

Hector Ruiz-Santos, 42, Patterson, LA, has been identified as the victim, officials confirmed.

Around 11:46 p.m., deputies say they were dispatched to a residence in Patterson for a disturbance. After investigating, deputies said they placed Ruiz-Santos under arrest for disturbing the peace-violent and tumultuous manner.

Ruiz-Santos was placed in the back seat of the patrol unit and taken to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center for booking, officials said.

When the deputy arrived at the center for booking, it was discovered that Ruiz-Santos was unresponsive, officials confirmed. CPR was reportedly administered, and Acadian was dispatched but efforts were unsuccessful.

Officials added that an investigation into this incident is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

