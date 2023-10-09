At least 1 in 6 Americans believe their home is haunted, survey says

(Gray News) – Is your home haunted?

According to a new survey, at least one in six Americans believe their house is haunted.

The survey conducted by All Star Home also shows that more than two out of five Americans said they have experienced unexplained or unusual occurrences in their home.

According to the survey, 42% of those said they have felt the presence of something or someone they couldn’t see. Other strange occurrences include unexplained sounds, like footsteps or voices, of which 37% said they have experienced, and seeing strange apparitions, of which 19% said they have experienced.

All Star Home said 1,017 Americans were surveyed about their experiences with the paranormal in August 2023. Of those surveyed, 49% were men, 49% were women, 1% were non-binary, and 1% did not say. The surveyed Americans ranged in age from 19 to 94 with an average age of 42 years old.

Data from the U.S. Census Bureau was used to locate old homes in historically haunted cities in the country.

The most commonly reported strange occurrence people said they experienced were strange sounds, followed by animals acting strangely and seeing ghosts or strange shadows.

A 60-year-old woman who took part in the survey said she and her toddler had seen a strange apparition.

“When we moved into our new home my son was 2, and we were playing in the basement. He said, ‘Who is that woman? I turned around and had a brief glimpse of something - it was a flash - nothing more. He said he had seen her here for a while. I found out later that the owner’s mom died in the house,” the woman, who was not identified, said.

Other people who have experienced strange occurrences shared their stories in the survey.

A 65-year-old man said something appeared to push his mother while they were standing in the living room of her home right before a ceiling fixture fell where she had been standing.

The survey determined that the most common room for a frightening occurrence to happen in was the bedroom. Other rooms where strange things happened included the living room, kitchen, or hallway.

Frightful happenings won’t deter all prospective homebuyers, as 24% said they were willing to pay an average of about $250,000 for a house that is purportedly haunted.

