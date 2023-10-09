Facebook
La. Office of State Fire Marshal receives grant for smoke alarm program

(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office announced on Sunday, Oct. 8 it has been selected as a federal grant award recipient, allowing the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across La.

FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2022 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Grant award, totaling $180,050, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation Save-A-Life program and, for the first time, include an inventory of 100 smoke alarms for the deaf and hard of hearing community.

Operation Save-A-Life partners the SFM with local fire departments and districts to provide free smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment.

The National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA) has deemed October 8-14, 2023 as National Fire Prevention Week across the U.S.

To register for a free smoke alarm installation, or to learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org or reach out to your local fire department.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.firepreventionweek.org.

