House fire near Jefferson Highway under investigation

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The St. George Fire Department is investigating after crews responded to a structure fire early Sunday morning.

According to officials, firefighters responded to the 17300 block of Lake Wisteria Avenue near Jefferson Highway around 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 8.

When they arrived, crews found fire showing through the roof of the home.

Crews worked to extinguish the flames and confirmed everyone was out of the house.

The fire was confined to the carport, leaving the home and surrounding areas safe.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

