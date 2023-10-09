Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Hacker trying to sell data of people with Jewish ancestry taken from genetic testing company

FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.
FILE - Genetic testing kits are shown in a file photo.(Source: Ancestry.com/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A hacker is claiming to be selling millions of pieces of data stolen from the family genetics website 23andMe.

The data is up for sale on underground forums, and the first batch includes data of those with Ashkenazi Jewish ancestry.

In a blog post, the company acknowledged the potential leak but stated that the company itself had not been breached.

Instead, the company says it appears the hacker collected passwords and usernames stolen from other hacked websites and simply tried them 23andMe.

The data includes usernames, regional locations, birth years and profile pictures.

The company is investigating the incident, and is urging customers to change their passwords and to use two-factor authentication.

The leak comes as there has been an increase in the number of attacks on Jews in the U.S.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
LSU versus Missouri
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri
A mother in Tennessee says her daughter named Alexandra died shortly after her seventh birthday.
‘That’s what took my baby’: 7-year-old girl dies while popping birthday balloons
Dakota McDade, 14, was last seen Friday at an apartment complex in Walker.
FOUND: Walker police say missing 14-year-old girl reunited with family

Latest News

FILE - A sample of condoms distributed freely by the AIDS Healthcare Foundation is displayed at...
California governor vetoes bill to make free condoms available for high school students, citing cost
Smoke rises from an explosion on the Islamic National Bank following an Israeli air strike in...
Israeli media say death toll in Israel from Hamas attack rises to 900
Gonzales Police Department
Multiple injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
Halloween costumes like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Barbie, and Frankenstein are expected to...
These will be the most popular Halloween costumes this year
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 9
FIRST ALERT: Gulf low to bring much needed rain Wednesday