Councilman sends letter to EBR Metro Council seeking denial of proposed economic development district

East Baton Rouge Councilman Rowdy Gaudet
(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Metro Councilman Rowdy Gaudet submitted a letter to all members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome on Monday, Oct. 9 about the proposed creation of an Aztec Cove Economic Development District.

RELATED: Proposed economic development district on Highland Road to be discussed Oct. 3

Read the letter below:

The Azteck Cove Development plans to host a general informational meeting on Monday at 4 p.m. at the River Center Branch Library. The meeting will be open to the public.

