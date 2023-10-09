Cool start, warm finish Monday; big rains coming Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two seasons in one day today, with temperatures starting cool in the upper 40s, then warming to the mid-80s this afternoon under sunny skies.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, October 9 (WAFB)

The weather pattern is dry Monday and Tuesday, but Wednesday is shaping up to be a wet day, especially south of the I-10/12 corridor!

An area of low pressure will develop out of the western Gulf, moving tropical moisture to our area midweek. As of now, the NHC has only a 10% chance of development, so we’re not expecting a tropical storm to form, but heavy rains are expected to move across the area Wednesday.

One to two inches are expected in Baton Rouge, with three to four inches towards the coast, which could cause flooding.

There is an excessive rainfall risk south of Baton Rouge for Wednesday as well.

In the extended, more rollercoaster temperatures will come due to a late-week cold front. The rest of the ten-day looks very nice and dry.

