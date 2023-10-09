Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Charges stand for La. trooper charged with most serious crimes in Ronald Greene’s death

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn...
This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows trooper Kory York bending over with his foot on Ronald Greene's shoulder after he was taken into custody on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, La. (Louisiana State Police via AP)(Louisiana State Police via AP)
By Kevin Foster
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Negligent homicide and malfeasance charges are still in place for Kory York - a Louisiana state trooper charged in connection with the use-of-force death of Ronald Greene - despite attempts by a defense attorney to see those charges dismissed, according to prosecutors close to the case.

Defense attorney J. Micheal Small hoped to see the charges dismissed after arguing that protected statements were referenced in expert testimony used in York’s prosecution.

Small argued that York was told none of the statements made during an interview with the expert would be used against him, only for those statements to later be used by the expert in the analysis provided to the grand jury.

Union Parish district judge Thomas Rogers ruled “there was little, if anything, Mr. York said in his interview that could conceivably be used by Mr. Stoughton that wasn’t more conclusively shown in the body cam videos,” according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

Over the summer, Judge Rogers had already dismissed criminal charges against two of the five officers involved in the death of Ronald Greene - Dakota DeMoss and John Peters.

York’s charges were the most serious among the five officers.

State Police lieutenant John Clary and Union Parish sheriff’s deputy Chris Harpin still face charges.

Attempts to reach attorney Small were not successful.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylee Timonet
Walker High Principal reinstates privileges for senior after dancing video makes headlines; Mom says ‘Too little, too late’
Jason St. Pierre
Principal of Walker High School requests to take leave of absence
FILE - Powerball lottery tickets are displayed Oct. 4, 2023, in Surfside, Fla.
Powerball jackpot up to $1.55 billion as lottery losing streak continues
Gonzales Police Department
Multiple people injured in shooting; 1 killed in crash in Gonzales
LSU versus Missouri
LSU moves up in latest AP Top 25 Poll following win against Missouri

Latest News

Evelynn Artieta
Walker High teen earns chance to play in National Drive, Chip, and Putt Championship
Flipping through money
SMART LIVING: Creating cash savvy kids
Joshua Porche, 26.
Shooting in New Roads leaves 26-year-old dead
Police said the body of a man who recently went missing was discovered in a canal.
Body of man reported missing found in canal, police say