Charges stand for La. trooper charged with most serious crimes in Ronald Greene’s death

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Negligent homicide and malfeasance charges are still in place for Kory York - a Louisiana state trooper charged in connection with the use-of-force death of Ronald Greene - despite attempts by a defense attorney to see those charges dismissed, according to prosecutors close to the case.

Defense attorney J. Micheal Small hoped to see the charges dismissed after arguing that protected statements were referenced in expert testimony used in York’s prosecution.

Small argued that York was told none of the statements made during an interview with the expert would be used against him, only for those statements to later be used by the expert in the analysis provided to the grand jury.

Union Parish district judge Thomas Rogers ruled “there was little, if anything, Mr. York said in his interview that could conceivably be used by Mr. Stoughton that wasn’t more conclusively shown in the body cam videos,” according to a report from The Advocate newspaper.

Over the summer, Judge Rogers had already dismissed criminal charges against two of the five officers involved in the death of Ronald Greene - Dakota DeMoss and John Peters.

York’s charges were the most serious among the five officers.

State Police lieutenant John Clary and Union Parish sheriff’s deputy Chris Harpin still face charges.

Attempts to reach attorney Small were not successful.

