Brian Kelly to recap win against Missouri; preview Auburn game

LSU head coach Brian Kelly
By WAFB Staff
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head football coach Brian Kelly will recap the Tiger’s win against Missouri and will preview the upcoming Auburn game during a news conference on Monday, October 9.

LSU scored a 49-39 victory in Columbia against Missouri on Saturday, October 7. As a result, LSU moved up to No. 22 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll.

RELATED: Daniels heroic in win over Missouri

LSU will take on Auburn on Saturday, October 14 in Baton Rouge. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. The game will be shown on ESPN.

